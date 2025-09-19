A University of Cambridge student fears that the type of racism she’s experienced her whole life is being increasingly normalised under the pretence of patriotism.

For as long as she can remember, 20-year-old Isa del Solar has faced the same types of comments - ‘go back to where you came from’.

Despite being born in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and spending her life in the UK, the woman from Lowedges says she faced this type of discrimination constantly as a child.

And she worries that that now these sentiments are becoming all too normal.

“It seems to be more public now,” she told The Star.

“It was a problem at school, but I think its definitely got worse.”

Isa has never shied away from her Chilean heritage, learning about the culture her parents hail from and joining in local marches to commemorate the plights her people faced.

Yet that hasn’t stopped her building a life for herself in England, heading to one of the country’s most prestigious universities to study modern and medieval languages, specialising in French and Spanish.

Having recently completed her second year, she returned home and says that she’s been confronted with a more divisive, anti-immigrant sentiment that has been draped in patriotic symbols.

“I’ve not been up north for a while and was shocked by all the flags,” she added.

“A trip to Ashgate Hospice (in Old Brampton, Chesterfield) and Aldi meant I was confronted with an overwhelming feeling that my family and I are unwelcome.

“Having just returned home, after finishing my second year studying at Cambridge, seeing the Tesco roundabout lined with flags called into question where it is I am allowed to call home.

“These symbols of 'patriotism' are indeed meant to assert English identity, but as someone who has experienced racial discrimination as a child on the very streets where Saint George's flag are now flown, I can say that this nationalist messaging is founded on exclusion.”

Lampposts on streets across South Yorkshire have been covered in flags, while not even street signs can escape vandalism as incidents of spray painting have been reported on public property. | NW

Supporters of the recent ‘raise your colours’ movement have said that it is simply a display of national pride.

While many may understandably feel that way, and are pleased by the sight on Union Jacks on lampposts, this patriotic cover has helped disguise more insidious, hateful behaviour.

Amidst all of this, a woman in Oldham has been raped during a horrifying incident in which the Sikh Federation UK alleges that perpetrators yelled ‘you don’t belong in this country, get out’.

At a recent event in Sheffield city centre to commemorate the 1973 Chilean coup - in which the military overthrew the Latin American nation’s democratically elected government - Isa says that she began to see how these matters are boiling over into day-to-day displays of hatred.

“As the main speaker was starting up, a man came over and tore down her Chilean flag.

“It was meant to commemorate the tragedy. He threw the flag in the river and started saying ‘go back to your own country’.

“The speaker ended up making a point about it - I think it’s definitely symptomatic of something bigger.”

Sheffield City Council have said that they will remove flags hung on lampposts and public property during regular maintenance works, while Isa is calling on Derbyshire County Council to do the same for areas much of her family still live in.

“I urge the reader and for Derbyshire county council to take action by removing these flags so that Chesterfield's public spaces may stop championing racist sentiment that attacks the multiculturalism which is, ironically, the cornerstone of England.”