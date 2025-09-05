Rotherham Council have released a statement clarifying how they will be dealing with the sudden appearance of flags on public property across the country.

Like towns up and down the country, people in Rotherham are waking up to find public property like streetlights being decorated with flags.

The appearance of these British and English flags has been heralded by many as sign of national pride, with some describing it as a symbol of ‘unity’. Others however are concerned over the national symbols being used to intimidate minority groups.

Yet the use of public property for these matters has proved controversial, and the movement has been joined by a spate of graffiti which has seen things like personal cars, takeaways and even war memorials spraypainted with the St George’s Cross in locations across the country.

In the Greasborough area of Rotherham alone, a bus stop has been spraypainted while flags have been placed on a number of lampposts.

Flags have been put on lampposts throughout Rotherham communities. | Submit

Yet, unlike other local authorities, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has said they are not currently planning on removing flags unless complaints are made.

It comes in the same year proposals were made to limit the number of flags on display at the local town hall after complaints about those used to represent international events.

A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “We’re not currently removing flags unless they are offensive, classed as graffiti or subject to complaints.

“We will continue to review our approach.”

Nearby Barnsley has taken a much different approach, as council leader Sir Steve Houghton pointed out the ‘ongoing health and safety risk to motorists and pedestrians’.

He added: “I’m proud to be British and proud to be English. I’m proud that as a council we fly the Union Flag above the town hall every day of the year. The only exception to that is St George’s Day when we fly the St George Cross.

“Regardless of how much we might love our flags, criminal damage and graffiti are not acceptable in any circumstances. Painting flags on the highway or hanging them from highway structures is also dangerous, not just to the people doing it, but also for others passing by while they're doing it. It then presents an ongoing health and safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

“If people want to fly flags on their own property, that’s absolutely fine and up to them, but the use of the road network, council lamp posts or other public property is not acceptable and these will be removed."

Nevertheless, the decision in Rotherham comes as good news to the likes of the Maltby and Hellaby Conservatives, who had previously written to Rotherham council asking for those in their area to stay up.

The party has two councillors representing the ward, and described the flags as a ‘proud expression of patriotism’.

In a letter the political party shared on Facebook, they wrote: “We are writing as the Conservative councillors for Maltby and Hellaby to request that the St George’s flags and Union flags currently displayed on lampposts throughout Maltby be permitted to remain in place as a proud expression of patriotism.

“These flags, embodying our national identity and the patron saint of England, have been enthusiastically embraced by residents, serving as a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and community spirit. In an era where there is growing fear of losing our own cultural identity amidst broader societal changes, these displays act as a vital safeguard, reminding us of our roots and preserving the traditions that define us.

“They enhance the town’s atmosphere, foster a strong sense of belonging, and celebrate our shared heritage in a way that resonates deeply with local people. Allowing them to stay would continue to inspire positivity and reinforce the values that bring our community together.

“We are confident that this display aligns seamlessly with the council’s commitment to supporting local expressions of cultural pride and would be a welcome ongoing feature in Maltby. Thank you for your support in this matter; we look forward to your positive response.