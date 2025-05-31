These nostalgic images take you back to Sheffield city centre in the 1960s and 70s, showing the lost landmarks of the era and the popular shops, pubs and restaurants at the time.

The evocative pictures were captured long before food halls were the big thing or vape stores, mobile phone outlets and American candy shops were popping up on every corner.

Debenhams, Cole Brothers and Roberts Brothers are just some of the lost department stores pictured in this retro photo gallery where you may remember shopping.

These photos will take you back too to the days before the Peace Gardens and Sheaf Square were transformed, and when The Moor, Fargate and Surrey Street were still humming with traffic.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . The Moor Looking down The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in January 1978, with Atkinsons, Roberts Brothers and Debenhams department stores on the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Hole in the Road The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB Photo Sales

3 . Sheaf Square Sheaf Square, Sheffield, in May 1965, showing Sheffield Midland railway station and car park, with Park Hill flats in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales