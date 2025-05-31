Sheffield retro: 27 nostalgic photos to bring back memories of Sheffield city centre in the 60s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 31st May 2025, 07:30 BST

It’s Sheffield but not as you know it today.

These nostalgic images take you back to Sheffield city centre in the 1960s and 70s, showing the lost landmarks of the era and the popular shops, pubs and restaurants at the time.

The evocative pictures were captured long before food halls were the big thing or vape stores, mobile phone outlets and American candy shops were popping up on every corner.

Debenhams, Cole Brothers and Roberts Brothers are just some of the lost department stores pictured in this retro photo gallery where you may remember shopping.

Many readers will also have fond memories of the Hole in the Road subway, the Goodwin Fountain and the Sheaf and Castle markets.

These photos will take you back too to the days before the Peace Gardens and Sheaf Square were transformed, and when The Moor, Fargate and Surrey Street were still humming with traffic.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Looking down The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in January 1978, with Atkinsons, Roberts Brothers and Debenhams department stores on the right

1. The Moor

Looking down The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in January 1978, with Atkinsons, Roberts Brothers and Debenhams department stores on the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979

2. Hole in the Road

The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

Photo Sales
Sheaf Square, Sheffield, in May 1965, showing Sheffield Midland railway station and car park, with Park Hill flats in the background

3. Sheaf Square

Sheaf Square, Sheffield, in May 1965, showing Sheffield Midland railway station and car park, with Park Hill flats in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left

4. Barker's Pool

Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesSheffieldBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice