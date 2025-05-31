These nostalgic images take you back to Sheffield city centre in the 1960s and 70s, showing the lost landmarks of the era and the popular shops, pubs and restaurants at the time.
The evocative pictures were captured long before food halls were the big thing or vape stores, mobile phone outlets and American candy shops were popping up on every corner.
Debenhams, Cole Brothers and Roberts Brothers are just some of the lost department stores pictured in this retro photo gallery where you may remember shopping.
Many readers will also have fond memories of the Hole in the Road subway, the Goodwin Fountain and the Sheaf and Castle markets.
These photos will take you back too to the days before the Peace Gardens and Sheaf Square were transformed, and when The Moor, Fargate and Surrey Street were still humming with traffic.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
