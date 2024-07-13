But since they were built, some of them hundreds of years ago, they have been lost to the city after demolition teams moved in.

Our picture gallery shows 10 beautiful country houses which were once home to some of the most important and wealthy people in Sheffield.

But after being sold by their once-rich owners, many of them later fell into disrepair, before being knocked down in the 20th century.

Some of them are now all but forgotten, but the pictures, taken from a new book which looks back on scores of similar buildings across Yorkshire, brings back the memory of these once-grand homes.

The book, Lost Country Houses of South and West Yorkshire by Ian Greaves, tells the stories of the properties, and is illustrated throughout with pictures including those which are included in this gallery. It is published by Amberley Books, https://www.amberley-books.com/lost-country-houses-of-south-and-west-yorkshire.html.

Those featured here include former landmarks which once had their own estates in parts of the city including Broomhill, Crookes, Norfolk Park, and Wincobank.

Others occupied large sites in areas including Firth Park, Sharrow, Norton Lees, Fulwood, and Woodthorpe.

Many have now been replaced with housing estates which keep some of the names alive, generations later.

Ian Greaves is a professor of medicine in the North East of England. He has been researching country houses in the North East and Yorkshire for many years.

Sheffield's lost country houses Sheffield has lost some beautiful country houses, which were once among the most majestic in the country. This gallery shows how they looked before the demolition men moved in.

Fieldhead House Fieldhead House was on Fieldhead Road in Sharrow, and was visited by Charles Dickens in 1858. But it was demolished to make way for housing.

Hallam Gate Hallam Gate, near Crookes and Brookmhill, was demolished in 1963 to make way for student accommodation.