Sheffield retro: 15 evocative photos looking back at the Norfolk Park Estate

Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at the regeneration work being undertaken on Sheffield’s Norfolk Park Estate more than 20 years ago.
By Jane Salt
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT

Do you have memories of living on the estate?

A view of the maisonettes at Norfolk Park as regeneration work takes place, March 2002

1. Maisonettes

A view of the maisonettes at Norfolk Park as regeneration work takes place, March 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002

2. View

Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002

3. Due for demolition

Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis

Derelict property at Beeches Drive, Norfolk Park, November 4, 2003

4. Derelict

Derelict property at Beeches Drive, Norfolk Park, November 4, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings staff

