Our gallery of photographs takes a look back at the regeneration work being undertaken on Sheffield’s Norfolk Park Estate more than 20 years ago.
Do you have memories of living on the estate?
1. Maisonettes
A view of the maisonettes at Norfolk Park as regeneration work takes place, March 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. View
Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Due for demolition
Views of the area around Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, which is in the middle of regeneration work, March 5, 2002 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Derelict
Derelict property at Beeches Drive, Norfolk Park, November 4, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings staff