These photos show those famous buildings under construction, and the workers who helped build the city as we know it today.
Some of the structures pictured are still standing proud many years later, including the 22-storey Arts Tower, which became Sheffield’s tallest building when it was completed in 1965, and the celebrated Park Hill flats.
Others have long since been razed to the ground, including the notorious Egg Box extension to the town hall, and the much-missed Hole in the Road subway and roundabout.
Walsh’s department store, Don Valley Stadium and Castle Market are also just memories, but the mighty Tinsley viaduct, spanning more than 1,000 metres, and the sprawling Meadowhall shopping centre which it overlooks, still shape Sheffield’s skyline.
As well as demonstrating how much the city has changed over the last 90 years, the fascinating images in this retro photo gallery celebrate the workers whose head for heights made it all possible.
Can you remember the days before these buildings existed, and which of the lost landmarks pictured do you miss most?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.