By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 07:00 BST

Meadowhall is set to celebrate its 34th anniversary this September.

These nostalgic photos will take you back through more than three decades of shopping at the mega mall in Sheffield.

You can see how things have changed over the years, from the opening day on September 4, 1990, through the rest of the 90s, the noughties and the 2010s up to the present day.

Fans can be seen lining up to meet celebrity visitors including Wayne Rooney, Jason Donovan, Jade Goody, Peter Andre and Katie Price.

Shoppers are pictured braving the crowds to search for bargains in the sales, or gathering for the countdown as the Christmas lights are switched on.

There’s even a baby who was born in the Meadowhall car park.

Can you spot any familiar faces in this retro photo gallery?

Shoppers flock into Meadowhall as the doors open for the first time in 1990

1. Opening day

Shoppers flock into Meadowhall as the doors open for the first time in 1990 | Sheffield NewspapersPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Meadowhall reopens a week after the floods in 2007

2. Reopening

Meadowhall reopens a week after the floods in 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Shoppers at Meadowhall after it reopened following the 2007 floods

3. Shoppers return

Shoppers at Meadowhall after it reopened following the 2007 floods | Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers

Sunday shoppers at Meadowhall, on August 28, 1994

4. 90s shoppers

Sunday shoppers at Meadowhall, on August 28, 1994 | National WorldPhoto: Roger Nadal

