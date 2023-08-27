While the rest of the city has changed around it, the Arts Tower has stood imperiously above it all as a reassuring constant amid the constantly evolving skyline.

It's one of Sheffield's most recognisable landmarks, the city's tallest public building and the tallest university building in the UK.

While the rest of the city has changed around it, the University of Sheffield's Arts Tower has stood imperiously above it all as a reassuring constant amid the constantly evolving skyline.

It's nearly 60 years since the 78-metre tall building on Bolsover Street was officially opened by the Queen Mother in 1966, at which point it was easily Sheffield's tallest building. This retro photo gallery takes a look back at its history, from its construction in the 60s right up until the early 2000s.

The pictures include the royal opening, stunning views from the rooftop which show the city's shifting landscape, and some of the events which have taken place in its shadow over the years, including at Crookes Valley Park and Weston Park.

From these photos, it's easy to see why the Arts Tower, with its equally famous paternoster lift, was once described by English Heritage as 'the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period'.

1 . Head for heights Mitchell Construction employees pose for a photo during the topping out ceremony at the University of Sheffield Arts Tower in 1966. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mr. Row Photo Sales

2 . Queen Mother The Queen Mother opens the University of Sheffield Arts Tower, on Western Bank, on June 23, 1966. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . 1960s view The view from the University of Sheffield Arts Tower in March 1965, showing Bramall Lane football ground (centre right), Norfolk Park Flats (top centre) and Grosvenor House Hotel (left centre). Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales