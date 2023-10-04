It's often said the best things in life are free.

And that certainly holds true for readers of The Star who list green spaces, the great outdoors, and gorgeous scenic walks as the best zero-cost things to do in the city.

We asked our readers - the best-placed experts on all things Sheffield, after all - what they most like doing that doesn't involve spending money.

And days passed simply in beautifully tended parks, as well as walks further afield into the stunning surroundings of the Peak District, both topped the list for free fun money simply cannot buy.

Katherine Mitchell said anyone looking to enjoy a cost-free day out in Sheffield should "visit Weston Park, Crookes Valley Park, the Botanical Gardens or the Bole Hills, or visit the Millennium Gallery in the Winter Garden".

Jane Stephenson also headed for the city centre when she cast her vote for new Pounds Park off Wellington Street. She said it was "a lovely place to spend a few hours with the kids".

Irisann Flowers was thinking along the same lines with a trip to the Botanical Gardens. "It's a beautiful place to go, especially with children, it is a lovely day out for them," she said.

Leanne Taylor had a whole day's itinerary planned when she suggested: "Weston Park Museum in the morning, then walk to Pounds Park in the city centre, plus the Peace Gardens and Winter Garden."

Outside the city centre she said Millhouses Park is 'fabulous' and Glen Howe Woods in Oughtibridge are 'great for exploring'.

Charlotte Manship, Jane Walker and Sue Atkinson all also recommended Weston Park and museum in Broomhill, whilst Donna Jones, Laura Foxton, and Michelle Potts gave Graves Park their backing.

Stephen Payne was feeling nostalgic when he said his favourite free outing would be a stroll around Meersbrook Park "to re-live my childhood and happy days 50-odd years ago".

Alan Yearsley suggested the Sheffield Round Walk as a way to explore the city using parks as the pit-stops. "It's a circular route that starts and finishes at Hunters Bar roundabout and goes via Nether Edge, Meersbrook Park, Graves Park, Ecclesall Woods and Bingham Park," he said.

Wendy Duggan was even more energetic when she suggested a 9am Saturday morning 5k parkrun at Hillsborough Park, Concord, Graves, Endcliffe, Millhouses or Manor Fields.

"Walk, jog, volunteer, push a pram, bring the family," she said. "Register on the parkrun website, download a barcode, and you'll even get a text after. Get fitter and meet new people in our lovely Sheffield parks."

After all that exertion a rest might be required, and where better for Justine Turner than High Bradfield.

"Go to The Old Horns at High Bradfield and sit and admire the view," she said.

Joanne Parks advocated broadening the horizons in a literary sense with her advice to "visit your local library" whilst Helen Beaumont said her favourite free attractions were the city's "beautiful outskirts, the lovely people, and the great music that comes from Sheffield".

On a musical theme, several readers suggested a trip to The Yorkshireman Rock Bar on Arundel Gate to watch great bands.

Whilst perhaps not entirely free if you factor the cost of a pint into the equation, Daz Beal said a good atmosphere was always guaranteed, and Craig Holland added: "It's a great night out with your mates, good bands, friendly people and fantastic DJs."

James Goodenough and Clifford Race were among the many readers who preferred a quieter way to escape when they chose the Peak District as their best free day out.

And Claire Hale was really planning ahead when she said her favourite thing to see that's free is the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre. "We love it," she said.

Other readers were thinking selflessly with their suggestions for things to do that don't break the bank.

Sharon Wiles recommended: "Go for a walk in one of the local parks or woods. Pick blackberries to make jam and pies. Help your neighbours who are elderly and alone. Help with litter picking. Learn to enjoy life without spending money needlessly."