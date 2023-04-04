A park in Sheffield has been rated the best in the UK for families seeking a cheap day out during the Easter holidays.

Picturesque Endcliffe Park has fought off competition from some of the nation’s most famous green spaces, including London’s St James’s Park, to top the list compiled by the photography firm ParrotPrint.com of free parks to visit.

It’s not hard to see why, as Endcliffe Park, in Sheffield’s south-west, has something for everyone. There’s the scenic Porter Brook river running through it, where children can paddle in the summer and test their balance on the stepping stones. There’s the huge sun-trap field which is perfect for soaking up some rays or enjoying ball games, woodland to explore, a popular plaground and even a parkour area for older kids and grown-ups. And there’s a popular cafe, fairground rides, a pretty duck pond and even a tumbling waterfall.

If you’re after a longer walk, you can follow the Porter Brook right out into the Peak District, past the old Shepherd Wheel grinding workshop, which is now a popular visitor attraction, and Forge Dam, which is another of Sheffield’s hidden gems. It’s no surprise given all it has to offer that it’s one of TV presenter Dan Walker’s favourite places in his home city, which he brought to the nation’s attention when he helped organise a televised flypast in honour of Sheffield hero Tony Foulds.

The team at ParrotPrint.com said they’d chosen it to top their list thanks to its ‘enchanting spectacles’ and ‘lush vast green spaces’, which make it a ‘charming spot for walks and picnics’. “Sheffield is known for its unique nature, and Endcliffe park, with its playground, space for ball games and even a parkour facility, makes the perfect park for all the family,” their review states.

Speaking about the list in general, Matt Dahan from ParrotPrint.com said a trip to the park was the perfect way to keep your children entertained on a budget. “Taking a day trip to some of these beautiful parks is a great way for children to let off steam,” he added. “Adults can enjoy the scenic views with attractive walks and wildlife too.”

The other parks in the top 10 are: St James’s Park, London; Heaton Park, Manchester; Brandon Hill Park, Bristol; Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham; Christchurch Park, Suffolk; Figgate Park, Edinburgh; Bute Park, Cardiff; Calderstones Park, Liverpool; and Rushcliffe Country Park, in Nottingham.

Endcliffe Park, in Sheffield, is a popular spot for sun-worshippers in the summer. It has a great playground and even a parkour area for older children and adults to use

