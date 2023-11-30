"To be able to take that iconic image and use it to raise awareness and funds for such an incredibly important cause, that really is special."

T-shirts recreating Self-Esteem's iconic, Meadowhall-inspired Glastonbury outfit have gone on sale, in a bid to raise vital funds for a breast cancer charity.

With a Madonna-esque conical bra depicting Meadowhall's pair of distinctive domed towers, Self Esteem's sartorial tribute to her home town made her performance on the festival's John Peel stage last year unforgettable.

And now, Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - has teamed up with Meadowhall to launch a limited-edition t-shirt recreating her Glastonbury getup to raise vital funds for breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

The T-shirt has been created in collaboration with Ollie Spragley, the designer of the original Glastonbury outfit, who has his own personal experience of breast cancer with this year marking the tenth anniversary of his mother passing due to the illness.

It is hoped that the use of the iconic visual will help to get more people talking about breast cancer and raise important funds to put towards Breast Cancer Now’s research and support for people affected by the disease.

Rebecca said: “I was blown away by the reaction to the outfit after Glastonbury, especially after wearing something that was so personal to me. But to be able to take that iconic image and use it to raise awareness and funds for such an incredibly important cause, that really is special.

“I’m so excited we’re able to announce the initiative that we’ve been working so hard on, and I hope our region does what it does best and comes together to get behind the t-shirt, and really make a difference for a great charity.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “I remember seeing the Glastonbury outfit for the first time and feeling so proud that we, as a centre, had made such a positive impression on someone of Self Esteem’s magnitude. To be able to work with her on a campaign that will not only raise funds for a such a vital cause, but also help to spread awareness within our community and beyond, is quite simply amazing.

“I’ll be among the first in line to get my hands on a t-shirt and look forward to being able to support such an important charity as Breast Cancer Now.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with one woman diagnosed every ten minutes, yet new research from Breast Cancer Now shows that more than two in five (44 per cent) of women in the UK do not check their breasts regularly for possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Claire Pulford, associate director of community and events at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Meadowhall in Sheffield and the incredible singer Self-Esteem on this iconic T-shirt designed by fashion designer Ollie Spragley in support of Breast Cancer Now. The money raised will go towards funding vital research and support for people affected by breast cancer.

“Every 10 minutes one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK. Breast Cancer Now is on a mission to make sure that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.

“Anyone looking for support or information can visit the Breast Cancer Now website or call our free Helpline on 0808 800 6000.’’

Designer, Ollie Spragley, said: “I am honoured to have been involved in such an amazing project and genuinely believe we’ve taken a beautiful design and turned it into something that will help to change people’s lives.

"The charity we are supporting is very close to my heart – with Breast Cancer Now, under its former name, providing crucial support to my family when we needed it most, and I’m so pleased to give something back.”

The limited-edition design is available exclusively at Meadowhall for £20, with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer research and support charity, funding world-class research and life changing support for people affected by breast cancer.