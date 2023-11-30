"This is a big send off for a very special person, with the safety of the general public in mind."

Two Sheffield pubs are holding the wake of a much-loved community figure today, Thursday, November 30, with a road closure in place for public safety.

A short stretch of Commonside, in Crookes, will be shut from 4.30pm until around midnight as dozens of people are expected to be in the street and crossing between the two pubs.

The Closed Shop and Hallamshire House pubs have not named the person publicly, who passed away earlier this month, out of respect for their family but have said “huge numbers” of people are expected to attend.

Only a small stretch of road will be closed. Commuters will have to go around a slightly longer way.

In a statement on their social media pages, they said: “[We] hope to reach as many commuters as possible so that they know to use Crookesmoor Road, Springvale Road or Bower Road as alternative routes for one evening only.

"We know this could be a pain for many of you that use Commonside as part of your commute and are extremely sorry for any inconvenience that this could cause.

"This is a big send off for a very special person, with the safety of the general public in mind.

Dozens of people are expected to be in the streets and crossing between the two pubs.

"Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding."

The barriers will be adjustable so emergency vehicles can get through if necessary. Hands Road will remain open, as will Spring Hill Road.