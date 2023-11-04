With a fascinating history and a reputation for fine dining, Silversmiths has long been one of Sheffield's best-known restaurants.

Silversmiths, or The Runaway Girl as it was previously known, famously featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares in 2009 in what was one of the show’s most expletive-ridden episodes.

The celebrity chef helped rebrand and transform the fortunes of what had been a struggling venue on Arundel Street in the city centre, and subsequently went on to win a clutch of awards under its new guise.

Silversmiths' Supper Club Menu runs between Wednesday and Friday, and offers diners the chance to enjoy £5 starters, £12 mains and £5 desserts

More recently, Silversmiths has been awarded the 'Travellers Choice Award,' along with the 'Top 3 British Restaurants in Sheffield' by Three Best Rated.

The building itself originated as a silverware manufacturing site owned and operated by George Ellis. And with seasonal menus using the finest and locally sourced produce, it's no wonder that Silversmiths has earned itself a culinary reputation to be proud of among Sheffielders, something which has continued after it was taken over and relaunched in 2019.

I had previously visited Silversmiths prior to the relaunch and was impressed with the high quality of both food and atmosphere, and so I was intrigued to learn of their Supper Club Menu, which runs between Wednesday and Friday, and offers diners the chance to enjoy £5 starters, £12 mains and £5 desserts.

Could they possibly keep the quality of food as high with a price-point that means you can be served a three-course meal for £22, a cost rivalling that of a neighbourhood pub?

My dining companion and I visited on a crisp and Autumnal, Wednesday evening, excited to find out.

From the second we stepped through the door to when we left, the service was excellent, with friendly, helpful and attentive staff, all of whom were extremely welcoming.

The low lighting, combined with the soft, contemporary music and comfortable yet stylish decor makes for an extremely inviting and relaxing atmosphere. Their service and atmosphere impressed, but what about the food? The Supper Club menu is compact, with five starters, five mains, four desserts and three side dishes on offer, but there are plenty of interesting choices, some of which also cater for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs

The Thai Tomato Salad

To start, I had the Thai Tomato Salad, which came with a rich and heavenly pumpkin seed satay. The tomatoes were fresh and delicious and the addition of Bombay mix added a welcome crunch, and made for a great balance of textures and flavours.

My dining companion opted for the Beef Tartare. He described it as being a 'delicious, tender, finely-chopped tartare infused with enough horseradish to make the nose stream'.

The Beef Tartare

"Served on two rectangles of crisp sesame scallop roe toast - a chef's reimagining of the Cantonese classic prawn toast starter," he added.

Roasted Hispi Cabbage

Moving to the mains, I chose the Roasted Hispi Cabbage, accompanied by vegan nduja, fried potatoes and deep Sichuan flavours that added an umami-esque component to the dish, which really elevated it and was just scrumptuous. Despite being a big fan of Sichuan, the combination of taste and textures present in this dish was unlike anything I've ever had before, and I savoured every mouthful.

Meanwhile, my dining companion chose the tender, pink-centred Lamb Rump on top of a salsa Verde with a little heat and acidity, fresh radicchio. A Caesar sauce with anchovies. He said it combines all really well: a really inspired mix of flavours.

The Lamb Rump

We also sampled the side dish of indulgent Salt and Pepper Tater Tots.

They made for perfect unassuming accompaniment to a meal packed full of competing, and distinctive, flavours.

Salt and Pepper Tater Tots

Costing £4, you get a sizeable portion, and you can also get two sides for £6.

To end, I chose a Mint Waffle Ice Cream. I'm a huge fan of mint chocolate, and it was both fun and unexpected to enjoy decadent, mint ice cream dolloped in a waffle cone in a restaurant setting.

The Mint Waffle Ice Cream

My dining companion plumped for the celebration of childhood puddings with Jelly and Ice Cream, Sponge Cake, Old Skool Custard and Rose Jelly. The thick vanilla custard was served in a miniature jug, ready to be poured over a light sponge, really quite grown-up rose jelly in bite-sized cubes and a ball of vanilla ice cream.

This is a great combination of temperatures, textures and flavours, yet still hits the comfort-food spot.

Jelly and Ice Cream, Sponge Cake, Old Skool Custard

Silversmiths also has an extensive cocktail and wine menu, and I tried a glass of the Lupo Meraviglia Tre di Tre IGT Rosso, which was simply stunning.

It's always great to see a restaurant have such a confident command of flavours; and the artistry which comes with that shone through with every dish at Silversmiths. The combinations used were experimental, but not too out there, and I can see them going down a treat with most diners.

In addition, the food was well-presented and artfully arranged, which really added to the fine dining experience.

Overall, I was delighted to discover that the high-quality of the food was maintained with the Supper Club menu, and for me, it is an absolute bargain. And if you want to keep the price down even further, you could opt for two courses for just £17.

Some of the other dishes on offer

It would make for the perfect pre-theatre meal, with both The Crucible and Lyceum theatres located just a five-minute walk away.

And if you can't get there during the week, Silversmiths has a brunch offering - with an add-on bottomless drinks package - on Saturday afternoons, and a Saturday Main Menu available in the evening.