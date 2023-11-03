News you can trust since 1887
Kallum Flowers: South Yorkshire man wanted over two serious crashes found after four months

Kallum Flowers has been at the centre of a police appeal since early August.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT
South Yorkshire Police say wanted man Kallum Flowers has been found after a four-month search.

South Yorkshire Police say Kallum Flowers, 33, has been found after a four-month appeal in connection with two serious crashes that took place in the space of a fortnight over the summer.South Yorkshire Police say Kallum Flowers, 33, has been found after a four-month appeal in connection with two serious crashes that took place in the space of a fortnight over the summer.
South Yorkshire Police say Kallum Flowers, 33, has been found after a four-month appeal in connection with two serious crashes that took place in the space of a fortnight over the summer.

Officers in both South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police have been appealing for help to find Flowers, 33, since early August.

He was sought over two serious collisions that took place in the space of a fortnight - one in Rotherham on Sunday, June 11, and in South Kirkby on Wednesday, June 28.

A 27-year-old man was left in a critical condition in the first crash at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road, in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Sunday, June 11, at around 8.30pm.

The second collision, at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate, in South Kirkby, Pontefract, on Wednesday, June 28, shortly before 11am, left a woman seriously injured.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment on whether Flowers has been arrested over the two incidents.

