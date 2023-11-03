Kallum Flowers has been at the centre of a police appeal since early August.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police say wanted man Kallum Flowers has been found after a four-month search.

South Yorkshire Police say Kallum Flowers, 33, has been found after a four-month appeal in connection with two serious crashes that took place in the space of a fortnight over the summer.

Officers in both South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police have been appealing for help to find Flowers, 33, since early August.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sought over two serious collisions that took place in the space of a fortnight - one in Rotherham on Sunday, June 11, and in South Kirkby on Wednesday, June 28.

A 27-year-old man was left in a critical condition in the first crash at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road, in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Sunday, June 11, at around 8.30pm.

The second collision, at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate, in South Kirkby, Pontefract, on Wednesday, June 28, shortly before 11am, left a woman seriously injured.