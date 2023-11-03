Kallum Flowers: South Yorkshire man wanted over two serious crashes found after four months
Kallum Flowers has been at the centre of a police appeal since early August.
South Yorkshire Police say wanted man Kallum Flowers has been found after a four-month search.
Officers in both South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police have been appealing for help to find Flowers, 33, since early August.
He was sought over two serious collisions that took place in the space of a fortnight - one in Rotherham on Sunday, June 11, and in South Kirkby on Wednesday, June 28.
A 27-year-old man was left in a critical condition in the first crash at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road, in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Sunday, June 11, at around 8.30pm.
The second collision, at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate, in South Kirkby, Pontefract, on Wednesday, June 28, shortly before 11am, left a woman seriously injured.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment on whether Flowers has been arrested over the two incidents.