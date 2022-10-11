Mr Wilson’s Sheffield: Pizza, pups and prosecco event with ‘doggy dance floor’ coming to speakeasy bar next month
A pizza, pups and prosecco themed event that has gained popularity among fizz loving dog owners is being held at Mr Wilson’s speakeasy bar in Sheffield again next month.
Held at the West Street venue on Sunday, November 6, dog lovers are in for a treat for themselves and their precious pooches.
It will include unlimited ‘paw-secco’ and ‘pup-peroni’ during a 90 minute visit, as well as unlimited cocktails, beers and prosecco.
The bar owners are also promising a ‘doggy dance floor, fun activity area and luxurious chill out zone’ plus a goodie bag for your dog.
