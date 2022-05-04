The 1920s speakeasy-themed West Street bar is due to open on Friday, May 6, and the venue is now taking bookings through their newly launched website.

The operators have revealed that Capone’s Speakeasy will form part of the venue in the basement of Mr Wilson’s.

While anyone can walk in and enjoy the atmosphere of Mr Wilson’s, intriguingly, you’ll need a password to gain access to the Capone’s part of the venue.

David Henning, one of the masterminds behind the concept, said: “Mr Wilson's is actually two bars in one, set over the ground floor and basement.

"At the ground floor level is Mr Wilson's, which is a modern bar with a few special touches, like a working water wheel!

"There's two bars - one is a large island in the middle of the room and the second is much smaller, at the far end of the room. There's plenty of tables and comfortable seating, plush curtains and beautifully crafted steel features.”

He added: “In the basement it's a completely different world. We've created Capone's - a 1920s-style speakeasy in the style of the American Prohibition era. It's really special.

"When you make a booking for a table, Mr Wilson will send you a text message confirming it.

"On the day of your booking you will receive a second text message with a unique password you'll need to gain entry to Capone's. Don't worry, we won't turn you away if you can't remember it!”

Here’s a first look around the venue.

Interesting stairwell

Spirits behind the bar

Seating areas

Beer pumps