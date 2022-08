Held over three sessions at the West Street venue on Sunday, August 7, dog lovers are in for a treat for themselves and their precious pooches.

It will include unlimited ‘paw-secco’ and ‘pup-peroni’ during a 90 minute visit, as well as unlimited cocktails, beers and prosecco.

Inside Mr Wilson's.

The bar owners are also promising a ‘doggy dance floor, fun activity area and luxurious chill out zone’ plus a goodie bag for your dog.