Endcliffe Park: Residents complain as surprise afternoon rave takes over popular park

By David Walsh
Published 20th Apr 2024, 18:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scores of young people flocked to a rave in Endcliffe Park on Saturday afternoon - and residents were not happy.

A huge crowd gathered around three sound systems playing dance music near the parking area off Rustlings Road, starting at lunchtime.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Three sound systems set up in Endcliffe ParkThree sound systems set up in Endcliffe Park
Three sound systems set up in Endcliffe Park

The din echoed around neighbouring residential areas and by teatime people were complaining - although some said: “Let the kids have some fun.”

Two officers in a police car nearby kept watch.

The Star understands the organisers agreed to switch off the music in a staggered process starting at 6pm and ending at 8pm.

Related topics:Endcliffe ParkResidentsMusicOrganisers