Endcliffe Park: Residents complain as surprise afternoon rave takes over popular park
Scores of young people flocked to a rave in Endcliffe Park on Saturday afternoon - and residents were not happy.
A huge crowd gathered around three sound systems playing dance music near the parking area off Rustlings Road, starting at lunchtime.
The din echoed around neighbouring residential areas and by teatime people were complaining - although some said: “Let the kids have some fun.”
Two officers in a police car nearby kept watch.
The Star understands the organisers agreed to switch off the music in a staggered process starting at 6pm and ending at 8pm.