World famous Black Dyke Band and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus to perform brass arrangement of Handel’s Messiah at City Hall

They will be presenting the rarely-performed brass arrangement of Handel’s Messiah on Saturday April 23.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the brass band Messiah collaboration planned in 2019 had to be cancelled. However this year, all three choirs and Black Dyke are determined to go ahead with the event for St George’s Day.

Members of the chorus say they are ‘thrilled’ to be able to present Messiah with visiting choir members from Bochum in Germany and Perigueux in France.

Handels Messiah

The chorus has undertaken tours in both Bochum and Perigueux in recent years, and have strong associations with the choirs in both cities.

The event will feature a superb new brass arrangement of the soprano aria How Beautiful are the Feet by chorus musical director Darius Battiwalla, and four soloists, describing it as “an evening to remember”.

The event will feature the Black Dyke Band, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, Darius Battiwalla, conductor, Catrin Pryce-Jones, soprano, Margaret McDonald, alto, Richard Rowe, tenor, James Geidt, bass, Philharmonischer Chor Bochum and Ensemble Vocal Perigueux.

The event will take place in the Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall at 7pm.