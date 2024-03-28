Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gladiators are reportedly set to return to Sheffield this summer to film another series of the hit BBC One show.

The latest reboot of the hit 90s and noughties programme, which was recorded before a live audience at Utilita Arena Sheffield in June last year, has proven hugely popular with viewers.

The hit BBC One show Gladiators is reportedly set to return for a new series, with filming to take place again at Utilita Arena Sheffield, before a live audience, this August

When will Gladiators filming take place in Sheffield?

Ahead of the final this Saturday, featuring Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones, the Mirror reports that a new series has now confirmed and will again be recorded in Sheffield.

It quoted an insider as saying: "Series two goes into production this month and will film at Sheffield Arena during the school holidays in August."

The Mirror claims father-and-son presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh will be back as presenters, and that talks are underway with all 16 of the new Gladiators for them to return too.

Gladiators has been a big ratings winner, both with youngsters and with adults reliving their childhoods, and six million people watched the first episode live.

Gladiators fans have called for some changes ahead of the new series reportedly being filmed in Sheffield this August

Fans call for changes

Reacting to news of another series on the @GladiatorsTV Twitter account, people welcomed the news but called for some changes.

Their main gripe with the latest series was that the challenges were often too 'contender friendly', especially the Gauntlet, in which contestants have to barge their way past a series of Gladiators armed with foam weapons.

Many people wanted to see more of Hang Tough, in which contestants try to pass a Gladiator while swinging from metal hoops, and there were also calls for the makers to bring back some old challenges like Danger Zone, Earthquake, Skytrak and Swingshot.

How to get tickets for Gladiators

With the new series yet to be officially confirmed, tickets to watch it being recorded have not yet been advertised.

People were able to apply to watch for free last summer, through Applause Store.

The Applause Store website currently states: "We currently have no future record dates for this show. However, if you register your interest now, we will contact you with possible new show dates as and when we release them."

Anyone keen to apply to appear as a contender, meanwhile, is advised to keep checking this website for any updates: bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part.