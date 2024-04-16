Everly Pregnant Brothers: Legendary Sheffield band's new single You're Yorkshire is ode to God's Own Country
They are true Steel City legends, as uniquely Sheffield as Henderson’s Relish.
Now the acclaimed comedy covers band Everly Pregnant Brothers have penned a paean to their home county of Yorkshire, known to those within it as God’s Own Country.
The typically witty lyrics by the artist Pete McKee, and the terrifically tongue-in-cheek video, edited by Matt Exton, celebrate all things Yorkshire, including, of course, the cliched flat caps and whippets with which the county is perhaps most associated by the rest of the nation.
It is the band’s first song featuring Kieran Wardle on vocals since he replaced Shaun Doane as the lead singer, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.
The song, to the tune of You’re Gorgeous, by Babybird, features some of the county’s most stunning scenery and most cherished creations, from Yorkshire puddings to Henderson’s Relish.
The rousing anthem also celebrates the best of Yorkshire dialect, like undercrackers, gennel and scutch.
But above all it pays tribute to the people who make the county such a special place, with the video including photos sent in by fans showing themselves and their loved ones at sites around the county.
The song and accompanying video have gone down a treat, with one person commenting ‘that's the Yorkshire National Anthem sorted’ and another calling it a ‘brilliant song’ and a ‘great start to the new beginning of the Brothers’.
The band’s previous hits include Chip Pan, which was a contender for the 2016 Christmas number one, and Oyl Int Road, commemorating one of Sheffield’s most-missed landmarks.
To watch the video for You’re Yorkshire, by the Everly Pregnant Brothers, visit: https://www.facebook.com/EverlyPregnantBrothers/videos/968514797962831.