It's a new era for cult Sheffield band The Everly Pregnant Brothers.

That's because the group has announced a new singer to take over from Shaun Doane, who had fronted the group since they formed in 2009.

Shaun's shoes will be filled by another Sheffielder, Kieran Wardle, who has been the singer for another local band, Hot Soles.

Kieron Wardle and the rest of the Everly Pregnant Brothers. Photo: Rob Nicholson @RobPNicholson

The band said in a statement: "We’d like everyone to welcome our new lead singer, Kieran Wardle, front man for local legends ‘Hot Soles’ who has manfully taken over the reins.

"He’s got a great set of pipes on him and has a fondness for pies, so has fitted in nicely.

"We are working hard on some of the brothers classics as well as a load of banging new songs. Look out for an announcement for a couple of warm up ‘it’s a rehearsal not a gig!’

"Love you all. Upwards and Onwards. Love The Brothers."

Sign up for our free newsletters now Kieran looks set to play his first show with the group, who play comedy Ukulele versions of well known songs, on May 18 at The Parish in Huddersfield, followed by a show at Birdwell Venue, in Barnsley on July 5.

The publicity for the two shows describes 'change in the air', but adds the groups will 'still be 'lovingly bringing you all your favourite brothers classics alongside new offerings'.

It states: "Everly Pregnant Brothers remain a national treasure in their native Sheffield, their playful tampering of classic songs has won them friends and fans far and wide."

The act have been a popular part of the line up at the Tramlines festival in the city in recent years.

Previous singer Shaun performed his last show for the group in December at the Octagon, near Weston Park, in front of a packed audience, at the group's It's A Wonderful Pie Christmas gig.

He said at the time: "After an amazing 14 years, full of incredible gigs, life affirming experiences and so much fun, joy and love, I've decided to call it a day.

"I still enjoy gigging and I'll be continuing with Tiny Barbara's Surf Club and something completely new, but I feel I've gone as far as I can as singer and frontman with the Brothers.