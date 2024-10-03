Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon are locked in a battle with Britpop favourites Shed Seven to top the UK album chart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how much do we know about the group, including where they grew up and went to school, how they formed, and the vegan bar and restaurant run by their charismatic frontman Oli Sykes?

The alternative metal rockers, currently consisting of Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bass player Matt Kean, was formed in Sheffield in 2004.

Bring Me The Horizon at the Brit Awards 2024. Pictured from left to right are Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Oliver Sykes and Mat Nicholls. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire | PA

Stocksbridge High School

Sykes, 37, was actually born in Kent and moved to Australia as a boy before returning to the UK aged around eight and settling in Sheffield, where he attended Stocksbridge High School, the same school as Alex Turner, Matt Helders and Jamie Cook, from the Arctic Monkeys.

Malia was born and raised in Sheffield and also attended Stocksbridge High School, where he met Sykes. He studied at Rotherham College too, as did Nicholls, who grew up in Maltby.

Kean grew up in Sheffield and as a child wanted to be a footballer but decided that was ‘never going to happen’ and he studied biology, physics and chemistry at A level.

Jordan Fish was the band’s keyboardist and producer from 2012 until his departure in 2023, and Curtis Ward and Jona Weinhofen are also former members.

Albums, singles and awards

Bring Me The Horizon released their first album in 2006 and their seventh and most recent studio album, Post Human: Nex Gen, came out earlier this year, and as of today, Thursday, October 3, was sitting second in the UK album chart behind Liquid Gold by Shed Seven.

The band, whose biggest hits include Throne, Drown, Mantra, Teardrops, and Kool-Aid, earlier this year won the Brit Award for best alternative/rock act. They have sold more than five million records worldwide.

In January, they performed a homecoming show at a sold-out Sheffield Arena.

Comparing themselves to fellow Sheffield legends the Arctic Monkeys, Sykes once praised the Monkeys as being ‘cool’, before adding that BMTH would never be cool ‘so we’ll just do our best to make everyone feel like a kid again’.

Clothing line and vegan restaurant

Away from the band, Sykes founded the alternative fashion firm Drop Dead Clothing and opened the popular vegan bar and restaurant Church - Temple of Fun, beside the River Don in trendy Kelham Island.

He has suffered since the age of 12 from a form of night terrors, known as sleep paralysis, and he was recently diagnosed with ADHD.

He has spoken about how he became a vegetarian in 2003 after watching a documentary about animal cruelty, and later turned vegan.

He married the Brazilian model Alissa Salls in 2017, having previously been married to model and tattoo artist Hannah Pixie Snowdon.