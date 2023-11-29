A New Yorker has described how she flew 3,500 miles to Sheffield just to visit an acclaimed vegan bar and restaurant in the city.

TikToker Bianca Bello chronicled her trip to the Steel City to experience Church - Temple of Fun, in Kelham Island, owned by Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes. She was blown away by the 'awesome' architecture and 'funky' decor but, after travelling all that way, declared there was 'something in the British air that makes me nauseous' and she didn't feel up to sampling the food there.

She was also excited to see the Drop Dead fashion brand's warehouse which is attached to the restaurant.

The store is closed for refurbishments but customers can buy directly from the warehouse between 10am and 4pm, and are advised to ask a member of bar staff at Church to locate one of the Drop Dead team for them.

Bianca, who has more than 160,000 followers, also visited Cafe No 9 in Nether Edge during her short stay in Sheffield, where she did manage to eat a 'delicious' yoghurt parfait, accompanied by a vanilla latte.

Visit to Sheffield Christmas Market was 'bliss'

She also headed to Sheffield Christmas Market, where she described how they saw 'meat pies and roast dinners and twinkly lights and the sweetest man playing a clarinet under a Christmas tree next to his dog dressed as a reindeer'.

She added: "I had never felt more bliss. I could cry but I won't or my tears will turn to ice."

She also dropped in to Tamper Coffee, on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, where she said 'we ate away our nausea'.

The Star did manage to eat at Church - Temple of Fun, with our reviewer praising the 'great food and good prices' at the converted Osborn Works steel factory on Rutland Way, beside the River Don.