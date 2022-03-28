Alice in Borderland Season 2: What we know about the Netflix show, who's set to return and when it will be released

The Netflix show, based on the popular manga series of the same name, was first released on Netflix in 2020 and was an instant hit with viewers, spending several weeks in the top 10 spot on in over 40 countries, so it seemed like a no-brainer for an announcement of a second season.

The Japanese thriller, Alice in Borderland introduced viewers to an desolate Tokyo where a handful of strangers were pitted against each other in a series of often-deadly games decided by brains, brawn, and treachery.

It quickly became one of the most popular Japanese Netflix originals which took the world by storm. Because of the similarities with Squid Game, fans all over the world are watching Alice in Borderland and wondering when the new season is coming out.

When is the release date for Alice in Borderland: Season 2?

In November 2021, Netflix confirmed that Alice and Borderland season 2 will be released in December 2022. The streamer took the time during a virtual Japan Festival event to share news about a handful of their shows, confirming the thriller will be returning in late 2022.

Though December is yet a long time away, it aligns with the first season’s release, which debuted on Netflix on 10 December 2020.

Who is in the cast for Alice in Borderland: Season 2?

While not everyone can return from the first season of Alice in Borderland, it looks like Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina and Riisa Naka will return, and fans are eager to see what the show has in store for their stories.

What will be the plot of Alice in Borderland: Season 2?

With the final episode of Season 1 dramatically expanding the scope of the series, not much is will known about the second season. But, it is likely that Arisu and Usagi will continue to seek out the final cards they require.

A teaser was released in 2020 which confirmed that an Alice in Borderland season 2 is in the works. You can watch the teaser here: Alice in Borderland: Season 2 Teaser

How many episodes are in Alice in Borderland: Season 2?