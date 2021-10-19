With the spooky holiday fast approaching, interest in the famous contestant tracksuits, soldier jumpsuits and doll costume is continuing to grow.

There are plenty of fancy dress shops in Sheffield and places to find costumes, with lots of options depending on what you are looking for.

Here is everything you need to know about finding a Halloween costume in Sheffield – including an iconic Squid Game outfit.

What is Squid Game?

The new Korean TV series quickly knocked period drama Bridgerton off the top spot as the most watched show on Netflix, thanks to its compelling storyline and chilling social commentary.

The synopsis for the show reads: “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

There are nine episodes of around one hour in length – although episode eight is only 32 minutes – with lots of twists and turns along the way.

There are two popular fancy dress shops in Sheffield where you can pick up everything you need for your Halloween costume - Party On on Division Street and Party Town on Ecclesall Road.

The show is in Korean but can be watched with English subtitles.

What are the Squid Game costumes?

There are a number of iconic outfits in Squid Game which, coupled with its popularity, is clearly why it is likely to become one of the most-worn Halloween costumes this year.

In the show there are two sets of people – the contestants taking part in the game and the soldiers who are in charge of it.

The contestants wear comfortable-looking green tracksuits, with their player number on, while the soldiers wear red jumpsuits and mesh masks to hide their identities.

There is also a ‘front man’ who wears an interesting looking black mask, and a giant doll involved in one of the games who wears an orange dress.

Where can I buy a Squid Game Halloween costume in Sheffield?

The good news is that Squid Game costumes are now becoming more widely available due to the programme’s increasing popularity.

But the bad news is that, as the TV show was only released in September, there are still quite limited places to buy them in Sheffield.

None of the more mainstream fancy dress or costume stores in the city appear to be advertising them, but they are available online to be delivered to addresses in the area.

There are a range of different costumes available on Amazon, including the contestant tracksuit, the red soldier jumpsuit and the ‘red light green light’ doll’s dress.

You can also purchase a mask like the ‘fro nt man’ wears.

There is also a dedicated Squid Game website where you can purchase costumes and replica props from the movie for the perfect Halloween costume, with free UK shipping – although you may want to be quick if you want it to arrive in time for October 31.

Where can I buy a Halloween costume in Sheffield?

Although you may be disappointed not to be able to purchase Squid Game Halloween costume in the city, there are plenty of other outfits you can pick up on the high street.

Sheffield has a number of fancy dress shops which will be selling Halloween costumes this year.

Party Town on Ecclesall Road has plenty of costumes from superheroes to pirates to 60s hippies.

If you’re looking for something a little scarier this Halloween, Party On, which is located on Division Street, has plenty of costumes and make-up available, including everything you need to transform into a clown, zombie or witch.

Charity and vintage shops are also great places to visit in Sheffield to pick up some of the props you need to make your own Halloween costumes – and the city isn’t short of them!

Head to Division Street, Crookes and Ecclesall Road for a browse around and see what ideas you can find.