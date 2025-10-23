Developers are hoping to turn a prominent city centre office block into flats with a rooftop garden.

The Castle Square offices are viewed by countless people visiting Sheffield every day, with trams running past them.

The striking six-storey building stands besides the Castle Square tram stop, which accommodates all four Supertram routes.

While the upper floors are currently made up of office space, the ground floor consists of commercial units including the lauded 400 D C Indian restaurant.

However developers are now hoping to make a change, as they’ve put forward a proposal to Sheffield City Council’s planning board that would see the upper floors converted into 21 flats.

Similar proposals were put forward in 2017, though these included introducing new balconies to the Grade II listed building which was described by a planning inspector as ‘unacceptably harmful to the character and appearance of the building and its surroundings’.

While change of use permission was granted at the time, Merali Property Ltd submitted a new a proposal which was validated on October 14 this year.

Documents detail ho 16 one-bedroom flats will be split evenly across four floors, with a two-bedroom flat also present on each floor.

In addition to these, the first floor will feature a specially assigned one-bedroom, disabled flat.

Meanwhile, the roof will be converted into a new garden space, with solar panels fitted in a separate area.

A public notice advertising the ‘major development’ was released on October 23.

South Yorkshire Police has provided feedback on the plans for the city council to consider.

The force has listed ways developers could help keep locals safe, including the introduction of CCTV and ensuring good lighting around entrance and exit areas.

The force highlighted one area of concern.

A statement shared by a police planning officer reads: “I believe the rear entrance from Esperanto Place is shared access and used as a car parking area. Historically the area has always suffered recurring low-level criminal activity.

“It is Isolated and secluded, and the lack of natural surveillance have contributed to repeated incidents involving vagrancy, rough sleeping, substance misuse, and alcohol-related anti-social behaviour. These behaviours, discourage legitimate use and diminish the quality of the surrounding public realm.

“Currently, the area is unsanitary, neglected, and visually unappealing. Waste bins are frequently rummaged through, with discarded contents strewn across the car park. Poor lighting and a lack of regular maintenance have accelerated the decline of the space, making it increasingly vulnerable to antisocial behaviour and ongoing problems.

“A coordinated response by all stakeholder who have an involvement in the area is required to address these challenges. This should include environmental enhancements such as improved lighting, installation of CCTV, and measures to restrict unlawful access. Redesigning the layout to reduce concealment and implementing a consistent maintenance programme will help restore the site and reduce opportunities for crime.”

Public consultation is open until November 10, with a decision set to be made by January 13, 2026. Application reference number: 25/02681/FUL.

