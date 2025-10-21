Public Notice: Sheffield city centre streets to be closed for 'Out of This World' sci-fi event
‘Out of This World’, an annual sci-fi, comic book and gaming festival, has been taking over the Steel City for 11 years now.
Celebrating all things nerdy, this year’s event on October 26 will feature magic and illusion acts, a spooky Halloween zone and plenty of cosplayers.
Sheffield City Council has announced a number of streets which are set to close to allow the events to take place.
Throughout the day cars will be prohibited from accessing Norfolk Street, Norfolk Row, Tudor Square, Surrey Street, Fargate and Pinstone Street.
A public notice released on October 16 reads: “Such prohibition shall not apply to local authority vehicles, authorised vehicles being used in connection with facilitating the event and emergency services vehicles.
“Such prohibition shall also not apply to pedestrian access to any premises situated on or adjacent to the road, or to any premises accessible for pedestrians from, and only from, the road.”
