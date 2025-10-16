Highway bosses have announced that a section of one of the country’s biggest motorways on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of traffic restriction orders have been put in place surrounding junction 34 of the M1, located close to Tinsley and just a stone’s throw away from Meadowhall railway station.

Set to come into force on November 10, the restrictions have been implemented to allow joint refurbishing on the M1 (upper deck) and A631 (lower deck) of the Tinsley Viaduct

Existing 50mph repeater signs will also be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge joints allow the bridge to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.

Construction workers will carry out work on the bridge joints, with speed restrictions and some closures to keep them safe.

A number of traffic restrictions, including 50mph speed limits and road closures, are set to affect a section of the M1 | National World

Restrictions include imposing a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M1 northbound, between the Whitehill Lane underbridge and Droppingwell footbridge.

A similar 50mph speed limit will be in place on the southbound carriageway between the Grange Lane underbridge and Tinsley South underbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, both carriageways between the entry and exit slip roads - which makes up 2,150 metres across the Tinsley Viaduct - will be closed during those times.

The A631 carriageway, between Tinsley roundabout and Meadowhall Road roundabout, will also be closed during this time, with new carriageways introduced that will have a 30mph speed limit.

Pedestrian access to adjacent footways will be prohibited.

The road works are expected to run until next summer.

A public noticed published by National Highways on October 16 reads: “Traffic signs will indicate the extent of the restrictions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or special forces vehicles) and prohibitions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or vehicles being used in connection with the said works or for winter maintenance or traffic officer purposes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The order comes into force on November 9 and has a maximum duration of eighteen months.”

Providing additional information, National Highways said: “This work will take place in phases around every six weeks.

“During each refurbishment period, we will remove a small number of joints for the treatment, which will include giving them a protective coating and cleaning them before replacing them.

“These are routine refurbishments to ensure the joints’ continued safety and longevity. This work will reduce future disruption by minimising the risk of later joint defects and the need for short-term repairs.

This work is scheduled to continue until summer 2026.

Overnight closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will be carried out under overnight closures (9pm-6am) on the M1 deck and the A631 between Meadowhall roundabout and Tinsley roundabout.

Closures will alternate between the M1 top deck and A631 lower deck.

10-14 November: M1 northbound upper deck (five nights)

13-14 November: A631 northbound lower deck (two nights)

5-6 January: A631 northbound lower deck (two nights)

7-9 January: M1 northbound upper deck (two nights)

18-19 February: A631 northbound lower deck (two nights)

20-22 February M1 northbound upper deck (three nights)

7-8 April: A631 southbound lower deck (two nights)

9-11 April: M1 southbound upper deck (three nights)

25-26 May: A631 southbound lower deck (two nights)

27-29 May: M1 southbound upper deck (three nights)

10-11 July: M1 southbound upper deck (two nights)

While the M1 northbound in this section is closed, traffic will be diverted onto the A631 lower deck at Tinsley roundabout before rejoining at Meadowhall roundabout.

While the A631 northbound is closed, traffic will diverted off at Tinsley roundabout onto the service road, before rejoining at Meadowhall roundabout. These routes will be followed in reverse for southbound closures.

Diversions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work has been planned in partnership with local authority and emergency services partners.

National Highways has also been in contact with Utilita Arena Sheffield, Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Magna Science Adventure Centre to inform them of the plans, ensuring minimal impact on events being held at these venues.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/