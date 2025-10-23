Public Notices: Free parking on a number of Sheffield streets removed as part of council order
A number of free parking spots have been removed as part of the raft of changes introduced by Sheffield City Council.
The council has informed residents that as of Monday (October 20), there will no longer be free parking on parts of Bellhouse Road, Firth Park Road, Ridgeway Road and Chesterfield Road between 8am and 6.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.
Instead, new 24 hour disabled badge places have been introduced on parts of all the above roads and Newlyn Road.
In addition, a new restriction has implemented no waiting at any time on parts of Firth Park Road, Newlyn Road and Ridgeway Road.
The changes have been implemented under the provisions of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
A public notice shared on October 16 reads: “Any person who wishes to question the validity of the order or any of its provisions on the grounds that it is not within the powers of the enabling Act or that a requirement of the enabling Act or any of the relevant regulations made thereunder has not been complied with may, within six weeks of the October 20, make application for that purpose to the High Court.”
