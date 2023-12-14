"Everyone please keep your eyes out for her."

A woman is asking for help to find her missing sister, who was last seen leaving a property in Rotherham yesterday.

Sami French has urged people to keep their eyes out for her missing sister, Zoe Bass, who she describes as being 'very unwell'.

Zoe Bass was last seen at around 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 13, 2023) leaving a property on Aughton Road in the Swallownest area of Rotherham

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed Zoe was last seen at around 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 13, 2023) leaving a property on Aughton Road in the Swallownest area of the town.

Sami added: "She may have got a lift from a truck/van or managed to get a train. She has no money on her.

"She was wearing a grey hoodie and a T-shirt with donuts on the front, jeans and blue trainers.

