Zoe Bass Swallownest: Sister in urgent appeal for help to find missing woman last seen in Rotherham
"Everyone please keep your eyes out for her."
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman is asking for help to find her missing sister, who was last seen leaving a property in Rotherham yesterday.
Sami French has urged people to keep their eyes out for her missing sister, Zoe Bass, who she describes as being 'very unwell'.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed Zoe was last seen at around 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 13, 2023) leaving a property on Aughton Road in the Swallownest area of the town.
Sami added: "She may have got a lift from a truck/van or managed to get a train. She has no money on her.
"She was wearing a grey hoodie and a T-shirt with donuts on the front, jeans and blue trainers.
"Everyone please keep your eyes out for her."
Anyone who sees Zoe should contact South Yorkshire Police, using the incident number 445 of December 13, 2023.