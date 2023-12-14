Page Hall shooting: Tragedy as teenager dies, the day after Sheffield gun incident
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the 19-year-old, who had two young children
Police, who are still on the scene of the incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, have now launched a murder investigation.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Page Hall Road at 12.38am on Tuesday, and the 19-year-old was taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said today, in a statement: "Yesterday (December 13), he has sadly died from his injuries. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
"Page Hall Road has now re-opened, however, officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries."
Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.
“We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.
“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation.
“Our officers have been conducting patrols around the area and will continue to do so in the coming days. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns, or if you have any information which could help us."
Anyone with information, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1.
Althernatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.