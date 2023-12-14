A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the 19-year-old, who had two young children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has died, a day after he was critically wounded in a reported shooting in Page Hall.

Police, who are still on the scene of the incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, have now launched a murder investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of a shooting on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, after which a teenager has died

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Page Hall Road at 12.38am on Tuesday, and the 19-year-old was taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said today, in a statement: "Yesterday (December 13), he has sadly died from his injuries. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Page Hall Road has now re-opened, however, officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries."

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.

“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation.

“Our officers have been conducting patrols around the area and will continue to do so in the coming days. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns, or if you have any information which could help us."

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1.