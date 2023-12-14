Police investigating Sheffield sexual assault issued a picture of man they want to speak to

A woman has been sexually assaulted on a dark Sheffield residential street by a man in a hoodie.

The man then tried to stop his victim from getting away by trying to block her path, says South Yorkshire Police, who have now issued an E-fit picture of a man they want to identify.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 3, at 7.10pm, on Rock Street, near Burngreave.

Police investigating the attack said in a statement: "It is reported that a man approached a woman on Rock Street and sexually assaulted her. He is then reported to have stood in front of the victim and would not allow her to pass him or walk away.

"The suspect is described as white, large build, in his mid-20s, 5ft 7ins tall with straight, brown, short hair. He is believed to have been wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket with a hood."

Officers are asking anyone who knows the man in the description or picture to contact them on their new online live chat, their online portal.

You can also contact them by calling 101. Quote incident number 776 of December 3, 2023 when you get in touch using either method.

Alternatively, give information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.