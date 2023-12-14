Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was beaten up so badly by her then partner she was unrecogniseable to her own mother.

Owen Taylor, described as a 'man of violence' kept his partner a 'prisoner in her own home' for days, during which he subjected her to abuse and repeated beatings which left her with injuries including a fractured back and eye socket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the facial injuries 35-year-old Taylor inflicted upon his victim were so severe that her own mother did not recognise her when they passed each other in A&E, something she said 'broke' her 'heart'.

Detailing Taylor’s 'cruel and pernicious' treatment of the complainant as he held her captive for three days, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: "You used very serious violence on your partner repeatedly. You kept her a prisoner in her own home."

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the facial injuries 35-year-old Owen Taylor inflicted upon the complainant were so severe that her own mother did not recognise her when they passed each other in A&E, something the complainant said ‘broke’ her ‘heart’

In a heartbreaking statement to the court, the complainant described how she believed she was going to die during the prolonged ordeal, and even considered jumping out of the window to escape Taylor’s clutches. She said she regarded his criminal treatment of her to be a 'betrayal,' because prior to that, she believed the pair to be in a 'loving relationship'.

In addition to being plagued by nightmares and flashbacks, the complainant said she is having to move home because of the nightmarish sight of her bloodstains from the attack left at her home, which has traumatised both her and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described how she had to stay away from her children for several weeks after the attack, because she did not want them to be frightened or upset when they saw the 'serious bruising'to her face.

The court was told how 'jealous' Taylor, of Fox Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, carried out the 'onslaught' of violence and abuse towards the complainant after using her phone, and snooping on her to find she had wished a male friend happy birthday in a social media post, which included a love heart emoji.

Judge Richardson told Taylor: "You accused her of being unfaithful, it descended from there. You first hit her with her own telephone twice about the head. The blows were hard."

After launching into an angry tirade of abuse, in which Taylor called the complainant a 's**g' and accused her of being 'untruthful,' he told her to go into her bedroom, the court heard, during a December 12, 2023 hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You locked the doors, and took the key. You went upstairs and and continued to berate her, and continued to assault her, delivering blows to her body," Judge Richardson said, branding Taylor as a 'man of violence'.

He continued: "You went on to say: 'I will murder everybody and anybody who takes you away from me'...you kept on blaming her for what you were doing."

Prosecutor, Charlotte Baines, said Taylor continued to act in the same manner over the course of the next two days.

"There were times during the onslaught of violence that she lost consciousness, and you still continued to make threats and be verbally abusive," Judge Richardson told the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Baines said Taylor would not allow the complainant to leave the bedroom, other than to use the bathroom.

"He effectively kept her as a prisoner in her own home," Ms Baines said of the ordeal, which took place between December 7 and 9, 2022.

Ms Baines told the court how on December 9, 2022, Taylor eventually permitted the complainant to leave the house with him as he visited family members, but insisted that she wait outside so that they would not see her visible injuries, which included two black eyes, bruising and swelling to her face.

After persuading his mother to give him some money, Taylor told the complainant to go to the shop to buy some cider; and it was there that the complainant finally managed to get help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how shop workers, one of whom was known to the complainant, came to her aid, called the police and helped her to hide when Taylor visited the shop, looking for her.

Read More Sheffield shooting: Everything we know about Page Hall incident as 24 hours pass with no arrests

Ms Baines said the complainant was subsequently taken to be examined at hospital, and in addition to a fractured eye socket and fractured back, she was found to have suffered serious bruising to her face and wrist.

Taylor was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of false imprisonment, two offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of theft after he stole the complainant’s phone, as well as her television.

Ms Baines told the court that Taylor’s criminal record consists of 77 previous offences from 38 court appearances, including previous convictions for violence against former partners, along with another entry for causing grievous bodily harm, as well as one for robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending, Timothy Savage told the court that Taylor observed his father beating his mother as a child, and subsequently 'modelled' his 'misogynistic' behaviour upon what he had been exposed to at the family home.

Mr Savage referred Judge Richardson to the pre-sentence and psychologist reports, the latter of which has determined that Taylor has a number of conditions including complex post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and an antisocial personality disorder.

Judge Richardson jailed Taylor for eight years, and after deeming him to be ‘dangerous,’ made him the subject of an extended licence period of four years, bringing his total sentence to 12 years.

Mr Savage said individuals with an anti-social personality disorder 'disregard the wishes and feelings' of others, tend to be aggressive and show little remorse, which, he suggested, not only 'explains' the 'background' to his offending behaviour, but also his attitude to the author of the pre-sentence report and the lack of remorse or insight highlighted within it.

Judge Richardson jailed Taylor for eight years, and after deeming him to be 'dangerous,' made him the subject of an extended licence period of four years, bringing his total sentence to 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "I have come to the conclusion that not only are you a dangerous offender, but it is necessary, indeed imperative, in my judgement that the public need protection, future partners need protection. And the supervision - extended as it is - through this extended sentence is vital."

Judge Richardson also granted a restraining order which prohibits Taylor from contacting the complainant 'without limit of time'.