Young man killed in motorbike crash in Rotherham
A young man died in a crash in Rotherham after losing control of his motorbike following an overtaking manoeuvre.
The 23-year-old, who has not yet been named, lost control of his green Kawasaki Ninja motorbike after overtaking a blue Vauxhall Adam and a white Volkswagen Polo on Ryton Road, North Anston, last night.
He became unsteated, slid along the road and struck a parked car.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 10.40pm.
South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a green Kawasaki Ninja motorbike, a blue Vauxhall Adam and a white Volkswagen Polo were travelling along Ryton road.
“After overtaking the two cars, it’s believed the motorcyclist lost control, became unseated and slid along the road, before colliding with a parked car.
“Emergency services attended but sadly the rider, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family are now being supported be specialist officers.
“We are now looking to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or who has any information, to get in touch.”
Call 101 and quote incident 988 of October 24.