Air ambulance scrambled after car crashes into tree in Sheffield

An air ambulance was scrambled when a car crashed into a tree in Sheffield last night.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:00 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:01 am

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses, just before 7pm.

Firefighters had to cut a casualty free from the wreckage of the car.

Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses

No more details have yet been released.