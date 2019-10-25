Air ambulance scrambled after car crashes into tree in Sheffield
An air ambulance was scrambled when a car crashed into a tree in Sheffield last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses, just before 7pm.
Firefighters had to cut a casualty free from the wreckage of the car.
No more details have yet been released.