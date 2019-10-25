Dr Alan Billings, who oversees the way South Yorkshire Police is run, funded and performs, raised concerns about the safety of smart motorways on Wednesday – the day before the Government announced a safety review.

Speaking to The Star, Dr Billings said breaking down on a smart motorway and stopping in what used to be the hard shoulder is now a ‘scary prospect’.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he plans to speak to South Yorkshire Chief Constable Stephen Watson about whether collision rates on the M1 have increased since the introduction of the smart motorway system.

Dr Billings said: “One question is whether the four lanes we have on parts of the M1, whether that is a factor in this. I simply don't know the answer to that at all.

"Whether it makes a difference to accidents.

"As an ordinary motorist you do sometimes, going along in the inside lane, think ‘if I do break down what happens?’ and that is a scary prospect."

Yesterday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a review of smart motorways.

He told MPs ‘we know people are dying’ on smart motorways but added greater detail is required on how safe they are compared to traditional motorways.

He insisted he wants to ensure all motorways in the country are ‘as safe as they possibly can be’.

His confirmation of the review comes after Highways England chief executive Jim O'Sullivan told the Transport Select Committee that smart motorways with a hard shoulder only used at busy times are ‘too complicated for people to use’.

He said it will not build any more ‘dynamic’ smart motorways because too many motorists do not understand them.

The design is already in use on parts of the M1, M4, M5, M6, M42 and M62.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Shapps told MPs: "The House I know is very concerned about smart motorways.

"I've heard those concerns raised today and previously and I have asked my department to carry out at pace an evidence stocktake to gather the facts quickly and make recommendations."

"Understanding whether they are less safe, the same or safer - it turns out not to be as straightforward as members might imagine - I want all of those facts and recommendations that can be put into place to ensure that all of our motorways are as safe as they possibly can be.

"I will get this done in a matter of weeks."

Grieving widow Claire Mercer, 43, whose husband, Jason, 44, from Broom, Rotherham, died on a section of smart motorway near Meadowhall in June is campaigning for a judicial review into the decision to introduce smart motorways.

Jason and 22-year-old fellow motorist, Alexandru Murgeanu, from Mansfield, were exchanging details after a collision when they were struck by a lorry after they pulled up on what would have been the hard shoulder before the M1 was turned into a smart motorway.

The two men had pulled over on the northbound stretch between Junction 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley when tragedy struck.