Killer of popular young man stabbed to death in Sheffield remains at large
The killer of a popular young man stabbed to death in Sheffield over a year ago still remains at large.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an attack off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.
He was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died in hospital four days later.
Four men – Derice Cohen and Ethan Hallows, both 18; Travis O’Grady, 19 and Jason Baker, 29 – were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of the investigation into the murder but nobody has yet been charged over the death.
Detectives believe 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information about the stabbing but despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he has not yet been located.
Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning and is deliberately evading arrest.
He was last seen in Cardiff the month after Kavan’s death but then vanished.
A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
On the night of the stabbing, Farrah was captured on CCTV at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries.
He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.
Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.
Anyone with information on the murder of Farrah’s whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.