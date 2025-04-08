Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A four-time world snooker champion has called for the world championships to continue being hosted in Sheffield amidst concerns that the tournament is set to be relocated.

The World Snooker Championship has been hosted at The Crucible since 1977, though its future has now been called into question as the venue - which holds 980 people - has been described as inadequate for the large crowds it attracts.

Other winners, like Ronnie O’Sullivan, have agreed with concerns and even suggested moving the tournament to Saudi Arabia.

But as the final preparations are put into place for this year’s competition - which begins in just a few weeks’ time - four-time winner Mark Selby has come out to support The Crucible as the long-term home of the event.

He told SportsBoom: “If somebody said to me you're gonna get half a million, [or] it stays at The Crucible for the next 10 years - I'd rather have that than a million pounds and play somewhere else with no atmosphere.

“That’s what we play the game for - we strive to play out there in front of full houses, that’s what you get the buzz for.

Four-time world snooker champion Mark Selby has come out in support of The Crucible amidst ongoing discussions that could see the international competition moved out of the city.

“I know people could say, well you got the million-pound dangling on the purse, but at the end of the day it’s money. It doesn’t bring you happiness.

“You know, obviously it makes life a lot easier. It makes life being miserable a lot easier if you’ve got the money, but it doesn’t make you happy.

“But if it does eventually leave The Crucible, I hope it stays in the UK.

“I wouldn’t want it to go elsewhere, we deserve to keep it in the UK, it’s always been a British sport.

“I know it could go to Saudi [Arabia] and they could be throwing ludicrous amounts of money at it - but it’s hard to get that atmosphere like we do at The Crucible.

“When it goes down to the one-table setup, you can’t replicate that atmosphere anywhere else.”

The current contract means that the tournament will be staying in Sheffield until 2027, with discussions about the long-term future are ongoing.

Earlier today, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour, released a statement saying that there have been ‘constructive conversations’ but no announcement will be made during this year’s tournament.

They said: “Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour have been working together, along with the BBC and partners across the city, to make the 2025 World Championship the best yet.

“We can’t wait to welcome the snooker world back to the iconic Crucible theatre this month.

“Sheffield City Council, World Snooker Tour and Sheffield Theatres are longstanding partners.

“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027.

“Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the championship will be made by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres or World Snooker Tour during this year’s event.

“When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."

