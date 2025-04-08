Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The World Snooker Championship is set to stay at The Crucible for another two years - but a decision about the long-term future of the tournament is yet to be made.

Speculation about the future of the tournamant has been mounting since World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn claimed the current venue in Tudor Square - which can hold 980 spectators - was ill-fit for the high demand during last year’s tournament.

Another proposal would see the Crucible demolished and replaced with a new 3,000 seat, purpose-built ‘Billardrome’.

Sheffield has been the home of snooker’s biggest competition since 1977, and while concerns have been raised many still see the city as the spiritual home of the sport.

The Crucible has been the home of the World Snooker Championship since 1977, though last year it's future was thrown into doubt and officials are still reluctant to share what plans are. | Sheffield City Council

And as rumours continue to circulate, the World Snooker Tour, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres have all come out to say that there will be ‘no announcement on the future of the championship’ made during this year’s competition - which is set to start in only a few weeks’ time.

The current contract means the championship will be held in Sheffield until 2027.

In a joint statement, the three organisations said: “Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour have been working together, along with the BBC and partners across the city, to make the 2025 World Championship the best yet.

“We can’t wait to welcome the snooker world back to the iconic Crucible theatre this month.

“Sheffield City Council, World Snooker Tour and Sheffield Theatres are longstanding partners.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, who’s won the championship seven times, supported moving the tournament out of Sheffield and suggested Saudi Arabia as an alternative. Pictured with Mark Selby. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027.

“Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the championship will be made by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres or World Snooker Tour during this year’s event.

“When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."

