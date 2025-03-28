Snooker stars prepare for World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snooker fans are gearing up for the 2025 World Snooker Championship qualifiers which will take place at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield from 7-16 April.

Tickets for the qualifying rounds are now on sale as excitement surrounding the tournament builds in the city.

The English Institute of Sport Sheffield, run by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, will see 128 players compete for 16 places at the Crucible Theatre, where the world’s finest talent will make their mark.

Stars including Ali Carter, Stuart Bingham, Gary Wilson, Jack Lisowski, Stephen Maguire, and legends Jimmy White and Ken Doherty will be involved in the qualifiers.

Kyren Wilson celebrates World Snooker Championship victory

The world’s top 16 ranked players will skip qualifying, with the 32 players in the tournament proper competing at the Crucible from Saturday April 19 to Monday May 5.

Simon Coates, Everyone Active’s general manager at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, said: “Hosting the 2025 World Snooker Championship qualifiers is a huge honour.

“This is a fantastic event for snooker enthusiasts to enjoy and Sheffield has a long and illustrious history in the sport.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off this year’s competition in April and welcome both the local community and those visiting from further afield to the prestigious qualifying tournament.”

Snooker stars are preparing for World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield

The Snooker World Championship is the sport’s most celebrated event with a history dating back to 1927. It has been staged at the Crucible since 1977 and will remain there until at least 2027.

Tickets to the qualifiers are £12 per day and can be purchased in advance or in person on the day. Visit: www.wst.tv/tickets/world-championship-qualifiers-2025-tickets