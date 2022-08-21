Worried police appeal after 15 year old girl Kyra missing from her Sheffield home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, who has been named by officers only as Kyra, was last seen leaving her home address in the city yesterday evening, and officers say that she has not been seen or heard from since then.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Kyra was last seen leaving her home address in Sheffield last night (20 August) around 7.30pm, she has not been seen or heard from since.

Worried police have this afternoon put out an appeal after a 15 year old girl, Kyra, went missing from her Sheffield home.

“She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build with dark hair. She was last seen wearing Puma grey tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt, a grey hoody, pink and blue trainers and carrying a white shoulder bag.