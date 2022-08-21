Crookesmoor Road fire: Pictures and video show firefighters battling blaze at historic Sheffield school
This was the moment firefighters battled to fight a blaze that had broken out in a landmark former Sheffield school building.
Fire engines from four fire stations were sent to deal with the blaze at the former Crookesmoor School, on Crookesmoor Road, at around 10.30pm on Friday night.
They arrived to find floorboards ablaze in the building, which dates back to the 1870s, and has not been used as a school since the 1990s.
Firefighters put the flames out, with some officers using breathing equipment to fight the blaze. The pictures show the firefighters outside the building as they fought the blaze.
Local councillors have previously raised concerns about youths getting into the building, which had been boarded up to make it secure.
Crookesmoor School on Crookesmoor Road was built in 1874 but closed in 1994, since when the building has been used as a training centre and offices. It has been suggested it could be converted into housing.