In July, Doncaster Sheffield Airport and The Peel Group announced a consultation would be taking place over the coming weeks to decide the future of the airport, stating ‘aviation activity may no longer be the use for the site’, putting its future in serious doubt.

A petition was started immediately as people of the region became increasingly concerned for the airport which is so beneficial to South Yorkshire.

The petition, on Change.Org, was started by Yorkshire Plane Spotting and states: “The airport has the potential to become one of the best in the UK with a great terminal building great links to towns and city’s with the newly built link road. Doncaster currently serves routes around Europe and the USA and Mexico this would be a tragedy if this gets taken away from us.”

Now, this petition stands at just under 95,000 signatures and closes in on that 100,000 signature milestone which is likely to be reached very soon.

As the petition continues to gain signatures and reach wider audiences, MPs in the region continue to campaign and show their support for the airport.

On Thursday, Alexander Stafford MP, the Conservative MP for Rother Valley, wrote a letter urging South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to do all he can to save the airport.

The letter said: “I am writing to you about Doncaster Sheffield Airport, to urge you to use the power you hold as South Yorkshire mayor to step in and save it from closure.

"Appreciating that you do not have the direct power to force Peel Group to sell the airport; other Mayoral Combined Authorities and Local Authorities have shown there is a precedent for you to step in and secure the future of this important regional economic asset.

"If there is no viable commercial option on the table, the expectation is as our elected local leader that you will use your position and substantial devolved power to save the airport.”

The letter also acknowledges the work of Nick Fletcher MP for Don Valley who has continued to campaign for the airport and showed significant support for the airport and its importance to the region.

Nick Fletcher MP posted yesterday: “This Saturday morning I have had a long conversation with Oliver Coppard of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. It was extremely productive. The pressure needs to be kept up on all parties to save our airport.

“The Whittaker family and Peel Holdings have a duty to the people of South Yorkshire to make sure our airport stays open.

“Closure of this airport will be damaging not only to Doncaster but to Rotherham Barnsley and Sheffield for decades to come. I cannot let this happen and I will continue to press using all the tools I have at my disposal.

“The greatest tool I have is the voice of the nearly 100,000 people who have signed this petition online and on paper and I will make sure your voice is heard."