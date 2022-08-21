Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some BTec students across the country remain awaiting their results after delays from exam board, Pearson.

Pearson have apologised for the delays, which is currently three days, saying there is no ‘systematic issue’ and describe it as a ‘tiny percentage’ of students who are still waiting to hear about their BTec results.

The Sheffield College City Campus.

Pearson add that the number of affected students is ‘always falling’ as results are released and the reason for the delay is independent to the school or college.

Students at Sheffield College are among those still awaiting their BTec results meaning that their University places are in serious doubt due to the unknown status of their grades.

Rachel Skinner says her son and many of his Sheffield college peers are concerned for their place at University as they all still await their all-important results.

"He should have been able to log on to his emails and have his results available from 8 o’clock in the morning in line with A-Level students,” said Rachel. “But there was nothing, nothing nothing.

“Around 9.30am he got the message from Sheffield College alerting them to some issues with Pearson and that their results would be delayed. A very generic email at that point so all he could do was get on with his day.”

Now three days later, despite being in contact with the college and receiving apologies, Rachel and her son are still yet to receive the results which could have disastrous implications on his University place.

“They’re in complete and utter limbo at the minute, and there’s reportedly people losing their first choice places on UCAS and accomodation, and as they have no grades, they can’t even access clearing.

"I’ve been having a look online and I know Sheffield University have already drawn a line under their clearance process already, they aren’t taking any more applications – it is done, it is dusted.

Rachel’s son has been in discussions with his first-choice university, Sheffield Hallam University, but as he has no UCAS points they can’t do anything to help, but they have taken his details to shortlist as he awaits his results.

"Students have just been completely done over, and they just seem to be in the middle of a blame game between Pearson and the colleges and the kids are the ones losing out.

"He’s seen friends celebrating their results and this week the reality will hit that this is a bit of a mess.”

Rachel adds that it feels like BTec students are being treated like ‘second-class citizens’ even though BTec results are just as important as A-Levels and have University places hanging on the results.

A spokesperson for Pearson said: "We are very sorry that some students are still waiting for their results. BTecs are a modular qualification and in order for us to award an overall result, we require grades to be provided for each unit and a claim made to receive the qualification.