Woodhouse Sheffield: Police warn people to keep away from scene of road crash

Police say that Tannery Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield has been closed due to a road traffic accident

South Yorkshire Police on Twitter (@syptweet) announced at 4.16pm today, Sunday March 13: “TRAFFIC: Tannery Street in Woodhouse is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as Emergency Services respond to the incident.”

Police have so far issued no further information on the crash.

Stagecoach Yorkshire also said on Twitter that bus services had been affected. They reported: “Due to a major incident our 25s will be unable to serve Spa Lane and our 52s will be using Tithe Barn Lane in and out of Woodhouse village.”