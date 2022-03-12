Relatives of Mark Vickers have appealed through Facebook for the Intake man to get in touch. He has now been missing for eight days.

Nat Vickers wrote: “My brother in law Mark VIckers has been missing from the morning of Friday 4 March, leaving Intake he has not been seen since."

The family say there have been possible sightings of him in Balby and Rotherham town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Doncaster man Mark Vickers - his family have issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts

She added: “The police are also out looking for him and my husband has been out day and night also. Mark is very vulnerable and needs finding ASAP.

“Any info please message me.”

South Yorkshire Police have not issued any official missing person appeals for Mark.