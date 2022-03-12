M1 crash near Sheffield junction 30 causes four miles of traffic tailbacks

A crash on the M1 near Sheffield caused four miles of tailbacks this evening (Saturday, March 12).

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 8:03 pm

National Highways East Midlands Twitter (@HighwaysEMIDS) reported at 6.11pm that three lanes out of four were closed on the M1 northbound between J29A Markham Vale and J30 Sheffield by a collision.READ MORE: Rail firm’s ‘don’t travel' warning over strike

Around four miles of congestion added around 30 minutes on to journey times.

A motorway cameras monitoring site said traffic has returned to normal.

Junction 29a of the M1 at Markham Vale - a crash near the junction has caused four miles of tailbacks

We have no information on the accident.

