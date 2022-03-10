Fly tipping: People who dumped old bed at Sheffield beauty spot branded "selfish" and "ignorant"

The bed base, mattress and headboard were dumped near Ringinglow Road on Burbage Moor.

Motorist Sarah Smith, who spotted the fly-tipping while driving from Crookes to Hathersage, was so shocked she pulled over to take these photographs.

She said: “The sight of it was so absolutely appalling, it was almost unbelievable.

The fly-tipping on Burbage Moor, Sheffield, pictured by Star reader Sarah Smith

“To think someone would drive all the way out to such a stunning beauty spot, out on the very tops of the incredible moors surrounded by breathtaking views, deliberately to fly-tip their rubbish, is disgraceful.

“They must have needed a van or large vehicle, and some effort, to transport it out all the way to the edge of Burbage - why not just drive instead to a council tip to dispose of it correctly?

“Whoever did this, passing their problem on to someone else to deal with, obviously has no respect whatsoever for our environment or the beautiful countryside around us.

“Such a selfish, ignorant, arrogant thing to do.”

Fly-tipping fines are up to £20,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment, say Defra, the government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Fines are unlimited if the case goes to the crown court.

Tippers can also be sentenced to up to two years’ imprisonment, and up to five years if hazardous waste is dumped.

Both the driver and owner of a vehicle used can be prosecuted.

To report fly tipping, go to www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/pollution-nuisance/litter-bins-flytipping