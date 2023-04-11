South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has died as a result of the serious incident, which happened late last night, on Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, with the road closed all night and for much of today.
It was reported on social media that police were on scene almost as soon as the collision happened.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A man has died following a collision in Handsworth, Sheffield yesterday (Monday 10 April).
“At 11.05pm, a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near to the junction with Furnace Lane. The driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes collided with two parked cars while travelling at speed.
“Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed.
“A mandatory referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).”
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”
Eyewitness reports from the road last night described a seriously damaged car on the scene. The road was closed throughout this morning, along with some local shops which were within the cordon, with bus services diverted while the police investigation was carried out.