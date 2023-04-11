News you can trust since 1887
Woodhouse Mill crash Sheffield: Tragedy as man dies in late night car crash which closed Retford Road

A man has died after a tragic crash which left a major Sheffield road closed for most of this morning.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has died as a result of the serious incident, which happened late last night, on Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, with the road closed all night and for much of today.

It was reported on social media that police were on scene almost as soon as the collision happened.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A man has died following a collision in Handsworth, Sheffield yesterday (Monday 10 April).

A man has died after a tragic crash which left Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, closed for most of this morning.A man has died after a tragic crash which left Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, closed for most of this morning.
“At 11.05pm, a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near to the junction with Furnace Lane. The driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes collided with two parked cars while travelling at speed.

“Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).”

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”

Eyewitness reports from the road last night described a seriously damaged car on the scene. The road was closed throughout this morning, along with some local shops which were within the cordon, with bus services diverted while the police investigation was carried out.

